Sedona, Verde Valley job fair set for Feb. 13 at Yavapai College Sedona Center

SEDONA – Sedona and Verde Valley job seekers are invited to attend a regional job fair to be held in Sedona on Tuesday, Feb. 13 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Yavapai College Sedona Center, located 4215 Arts Village Dr.

The event is free to job seekers.

Employers attending include:

Bashas’ Inc.

Bealls’ Outlet

Caring Presence

City of Sedona

Delaware North

Diamond Resorts International

Enchantment Resort

Hilton Sedona Resort at Bell Rock

Holiday Inn Express Sedona

Home Care Assistance of Northern Arizona

Kimpton Amara Resort and Spa

Local First Arizona

Papillion Airways

Pink Jeep Tours

Renee Taylor Gallery

Sedona Rouge Hotel and Spa

Sefton Engineering Consultants, LLC

Whole Foods Market

Xanterra

The job fair is hosted by the city of Sedona, Yavapai College Regional Economic Development Center, Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona, Arizona Department of Economic Security (Arizona@Work), U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, and the Sedona Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Bureau.