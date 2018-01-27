Sedona, Verde Valley job fair set for Feb. 13 at Yavapai College Sedona Center

SEDONA – Sedona and Verde Valley job seekers are invited to attend a regional job fair to be held in Sedona on Tuesday, Feb. 13 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Yavapai College Sedona Center, located 4215 Arts Village Dr.
The event is free to job seekers.
Employers attending include:
Bashas’ Inc.
Bealls’ Outlet
Caring Presence
City of Sedona
Delaware North
Diamond Resorts International
Enchantment Resort
Hilton Sedona Resort at Bell Rock
Holiday Inn Express Sedona
Home Care Assistance of Northern Arizona
Kimpton Amara Resort and Spa
Local First Arizona
Papillion Airways
Pink Jeep Tours
Renee Taylor Gallery
Sedona Rouge Hotel and Spa
Sefton Engineering Consultants, LLC
Whole Foods Market
Xanterra
The job fair is hosted by the city of Sedona, Yavapai College Regional Economic Development Center, Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona, Arizona Department of Economic Security (Arizona@Work), U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, and the Sedona Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Bureau.
