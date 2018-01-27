Sedona, Verde Valley job fair set for Feb. 13 at Yavapai College Sedona Center

Staff Reports

  • Originally Published: January 27, 2018 11:25 a.m.

    • SEDONA – Sedona and Verde Valley job seekers are invited to attend a regional job fair to be held in Sedona on Tuesday, Feb. 13 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Yavapai College Sedona Center, located 4215 Arts Village Dr.

    The event is free to job seekers.

    Employers attending include:

    Bashas’ Inc.

    Bealls’ Outlet

    Caring Presence

    City of Sedona

    Delaware North

    Diamond Resorts International

    Enchantment Resort

    Hilton Sedona Resort at Bell Rock

    Holiday Inn Express Sedona

    Home Care Assistance of Northern Arizona

    Kimpton Amara Resort and Spa

    Local First Arizona

    Papillion Airways

    Pink Jeep Tours

    Renee Taylor Gallery

    Sedona Rouge Hotel and Spa

    Sefton Engineering Consultants, LLC

    Whole Foods Market

    Xanterra

    The job fair is hosted by the city of Sedona, Yavapai College Regional Economic Development Center, Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona, Arizona Department of Economic Security (Arizona@Work), U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, and the Sedona Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Bureau.

