V’ACTE, Jones Ford announce JTED students of the month

On Dec. 5, the Jones Ford and the Valley Academy for Career and Technology Education governing board recognized the December 2017 Jones Ford Verde Valley and V’ACTE CTE Students of the Month. Valley Academy Superintendent Bob Weir, center, presents the awards to Sedona Red Rock High School student Collier Trcic for Digital Communication, Mingus Union High School student Kevin Diaz for Automotive, V’ACTE Central Campus student Rebecca Kay for Medical Assistant, and Camp Verde High School student Jayla Jarrard for Culinary Arts. Each winning student received a certificate from V’ACTE, a free oil change from Jones Ford Verde Valley and a plaque with the monthly winner’s picture that will be on display in the school’s front office. Both Valley Academy and Jones Ford Verde Valley will also have a plaque with the schools’ students of the month.