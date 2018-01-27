Zukerman Trio Makes Sedona Debut

The Zukerman Trio will make its Sedona debut, and its’ only 2017-18 Season Arizona performance at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 4 at the Sedona Performing Arts Center.

The Chamber Music Sedona performance is made possible with the support of Peter and Kathy Wege.

The Zukerman Trio – violinist and conductor Pinchas Zukerman, cellist Amanda Forsyth and pianist Angela Cheng - is recognized for its precision ensemble, captivating interpretations and warm sound putting them at the vanguard of Piano Trio ensembles worldwide. The Trio’s program will include three masterpieces including Ludwig van Beethoven’s Allegretto for Piano Trio in B-flat Major, WoO 39; Antonín Leopold Dvorák’s Piano Trio in E minor, Opus 90 “Dumky” and Franz Peter Schubert’s Piano Trio in B-flat Major, D. 898.

Zukerman and Forsyth (a partnership that continues offstage in marriage) create a core string sound that is unmatched. Zukerman’s trademark vibrato, intensity of tone, and expressive phrasing is complemented by Forsyth. Angela Cheng is consistently praised for her brilliant technique, tonal beauty and superb musicianship.

Concert tickets are $75 for reserved seating and $55 for general admission. A post-concert reception, made possible with support from Tom and Jan Sweitzer with the Zukerman Trio, will take place immediately after the concert for a limited fifty guests: tickets are $150 per person and must be purchased in advance by calling 928-204-2415 and on line at www.ChamberMusicSedona.org. The Sedona Performing Arts Center is located 995 Upper Red Rock Loop Road on the campus of Sedona Red Rock High School.