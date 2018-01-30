Trails coalition to put ‘finishing touches’ on Sunset Loop, Elmore Wash trails

Guide to Wickiup Mesa Trails

CAMP VERDE – Developed and maintained by the Beaver Creek Trails Coalition in partnership with the Coconino National Forest Red Rock Ranger District and Yavapai County, the Wickiup Mesa Trail System serves Rimrock and Lake Montezuma.

Wickiup Mesa Trail System is made up of seven trails that are a collective 6.5 miles:

Bull Pasture Trail

The Bull Pasture Trail is .3 miles across open grassland from Forest Road 9202Y to the Mallard Trail/Montezuma Well Overlook Trail.

This trail is rated easy by the Beaver Creek Trails Coalition.

Cedar Knoll Trail

At .6 miles, the Cedar Knoll Trail goes from the Forestglen Trailhead past Cedar Knoll to the Mallard Trail/Montezuma Well Overlook Trail.

This trail is rated easy by the Beaver Creek Trails Coalition.

Elmore Wash Trail

At 2 miles, the Elmore Wash Trail goes from Sunset Loop Trail to Forest Road 618.

This trail is rated moderate by the Beaver Creek Trails Coalition.

Golden Gulch Trail

The Beaver Creek Trails Coalition describes the Golden Gulch Trail as .6 miles of “gradual incline” from the Golden Gulch Access to the Mallard Trail with scenic views north toward Sedona.

This trail is rated moderate by the Beaver Creek Trails Coalition.

Mallard Trail

The Mallard Trail is .3 miles from Mallard Access over a rock ledge to the Golden Gulch and Montezuma Well Overlook trail junction.

This trail is rated moderate by the Beaver Creek Trails Coalition.

Sunset Loop Trail

As one of two Wickiup Mesa trails at 2 miles long, the Sunset Loop Trail connects Golden Gulch, Montezuma Well Overlook and Elmore Wash trails.

This trail is rated moderate by the Beaver Creek Trails Coalition.

Well Overlook Trail

At .4 miles from the Sunset Loop Trail, the [Montezuma] Well Overlook Trail ends at a rocky ledge and a bench, overlooking Montezuma Well.

This trail is rated easy by the Beaver Creek Trails Coalition.

-- Bill Helm