Summer Kids Camp: The Art of Filmmaking

If you have a creative child looking for a brilliant summer opportunity, Sedona Arts Center has a unique program for you. Sedona Arts Center’s 2018 summer camps for creative kids features two weeks of instruction in filmmaking with Bryan Reinhart and Kelli Klymenko from July 9 through 20. Registration is open and scholarships are available.

Kids Camp sessions provide a rich environment for children to find creative inspiration.

Filmmaking

Summer Art of Filmmaking Camps at the Sedona Arts Center provides a rich artistic environment for youth ages 10–14. Students begin by deconstructing scenes from contemporary favorites, examining all the aspects that make a scene work. Students then develop their own unique storyline to bring to the big screen.

Filmmaking is a very collaborative process that involves all the arts. Students will explore writing, story development, acting, camera work, lighting, editing, graphics and presentation. The process creates a great opportunity for students to discover new interests and skill sets. The camp culminates in a screening of the final film but students have the opportunity to create their own individual edit during camp from the footage they have developed together.

“Our summer camps offer young people the opportunity to explore visual communication, artistic collaboration, and creative process—and provide tangible and often amazing outcomes. Students can explore age-old traditions like ceramics and pottery or learn new digital technology to gain 21st-century skills,” says Executive Director, Vince Fazio.

Those interested in Summer Camp for Creative Kids can register now online at SedonaArtsCenter.org or by visiting Sedona Arts Center’s offices in Uptown.

“Young people who need support to attend can also apply for an Arts Center Scholarship, which can cover some or all of the costs of summer camp,” says Fazio. “We want to encourage creative development and remove barriers to participation, and our scholarships help us do that.”

Sedona Arts Center is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the creative life of Sedona and the cultural opportunities in Northern Arizona. The Center’s School offers over 100 arts workshops, classes and crash courses each year. Programs for the community also include annual festivals, gallery exhibitions, professional development opportunities, and so much more. For more information about how you can participate in any of the Arts Center’s efforts, call 928-282-3809 or visit the gallery or offices in Uptown Sedona.