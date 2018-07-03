Festival presents Met Opera encore of ‘Il Trovatore’ on July 7

Summer encore series will feature popular Met Operas returning to the big screen

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the encore of the Met Opera’s “Il Trovatore” (from the 2015/2016 season) on Saturday, July 7 at 1 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Soprano Anna Netrebko is Leonora, the young noblewoman in love with the troubadour of the title — tenor Yonghoon Lee — but also pursued by Count di Luna, sung by the great baritone Dmitri Hvorostovsky. Mezzo-soprano Dolora Zajick completes the quartet of principals in her signature role of Azucena, the mysterious gypsy woman who sets the dramatic events in motion.

Marco Armiliato conducts Sir David McVicar’s Goya-inspired production.

Spain, early 19th century. Ferrando recounts the story of a gypsy who was burned at the stake for bewitching Count di Luna’s infant brother.

Now an adult, the count is searching for the gypsy’s daughter, who threw the boy into the flames in revenge. Leonora reflects on her love for a mysterious troubadour. Di Luna has been following her.

When the troubadour Manrico appears, the two men confront each other.

