Oscar Wilde’s ‘A Woman of No Importance’ premieres July 8

The Sedona International Film Festival is hosting the season of Oscar Wilde productions from London’s Vaudeville Theatre. The series will kick off with “A Woman of No Importance” showing in Sedona on Sunday, July 8 at 4 p.m. on screen at the festival’s Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Olivier award-winner Eve Best and BAFTA-nominated actress Anne Reid star in this new classically staged production of Oscar Wilde’s comedy “A Woman of No Importance” directed by Dominic Dromgoole, former Artistic Director of Shakespeare’s Globe.

An earnest young American woman, a louche English lord, and an innocent young chap join a house party of fin de siècle fools and grotesques. Nearby a woman lives, cradling a long-buried secret.

First performed in 1893, Oscar Wilde’s marriage of glittering wit and Ibsenite drama satirized the socially conservative world of the Victorian upper-class, creating a vivid new theatrical voice which still resonates today.

Other titles in the Oscar Wilde season that will be premiering in Sedona include: “Lady Windermere’s Fan” (July 22), “An Ideal Husband” (August 19) and “The Importance of Being Earnest” (January 6).

Oscar Wilde’s “A Woman of No Importance” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Sunday, July 8 at 4 p.m. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.