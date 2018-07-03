A salute to summer and Independence: First Friday galleries tour

Another beautiful summer evening in Sedona is in store for locals and visitors. Sedona’s First Friday Galleries Tour takes place on July 6, from 5- 8 p.m. Guests can enjoy art, music, refreshments, great conversation and the opportunity to meet local artists at this free event.

While there are so many galleries to see in one night, here is a taste of what is to come:

Featuring landscape oil paintings by Tom Fish and Cyndi Thau, the Sedona Arts Center in Uptown Sedona, is a gallery not to be missed. Thau is known for layering her oil paint with a technique that achieves depth and translucency, bringing all things nature to life. The Sedona Arts Center is located at 15 Art Barn Road.

Just down the road, inside of the Hozho Building, is the Lanning: A Bryant Nagel Gallery. Enjoy the whimsical bronze sculptures of artist Kim Chavez with pieces like Handsome Jack.

Chavez states, “My works flow very quickly in the beginning, as the ideas are being expressed in the clay. After those first ideas are expressed in the piece, I start to work on perfecting the details.”

Just across the hallway from Lanning, enjoy the Turquoise Tortoise: A Bryant Nagel Gallery. For the gallery’s “Celebration of Summer 1” there will be a gallery-wide salute to Native American and Southwest artists. Showcased will be a viewing of the rare and highly collectible ceremonial war-shirt reproduction made by Chuck “Winter Heart” Reddick. The original Lakota shirt, made in the 1870s, is held at the Smithsonian Institute’s National Museum of the American Indian. The Turquoise Tortoise Gallery and Lanning Gallery are located at 431 State Route 179.

Enjoy Rowe Fine Art Gallery and their celebration of Independence Day, with an honoring of “Free Spirits”, a patriotic celebration of art. Rowe Fine Art Gallery is located within the iconic bell tower in Tlaquepaque Arts and Crafts Village.

While exploring Tlaquepaque, be sure to visit The Gallery of Ascending Spirit: A Honshin Fine Art Gallery. Honshin is celebrating Interdependence Day by honoring the art of connectivity and the oneness of nature’s heart. Interdependence is being honored through the merging of art, science and nature as it is expressed in diverse media including: paintings, jewelry, poetry and sculpture.

Honshin’s second gallery, The Gallery of Wholeness, Harmony & Radiance, will also be open to the public and presenting poetry on the patio:“Words Falling From the Sky in Present Moment, the Good News From Sedona.”

The event will be catered, beginning with music and followed by art and poetry.

Also within Tlaquepaque Arts and Crafts Village, Suite B-125, stop by Kuivato: A Creative Gateways Gallery, a space focused on artists local to Sedona and Arizona. Kuivato’s exhibition, “Migrating Into the Monsoon” will feature the abstract paintings of Michael Colpitts, as well as glass sculptures by Brian Russell and Robert Stern. All are welcome to enjoy small bites and beverages while viewing the exhibition.

For more information on the Sedona Gallery Association and the First Friday Galleries Tour call: 928-862-4440 or visit www.SedonaGalleryAssociation.com, where you can find a printable map to all locations.