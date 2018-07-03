A very blessed life: Designer of Sycamore Park named grand marshal for Beaver Creek’s annual 4th of July parade

LAKE MONTEZUMA – As long as she can remember, Verna Shafer has been in love with Sycamore Park.

After all, she’s the one who designed the park from a plot of land “all covered with weeds.”

So it’s good for the 88-year-old from Lake Montezuma that she will serve as grand marshal of this year’s Beaver Creek 4th of July parade.

Each year, the parade starts at Sycamore Park, so for her, it’s almost like a homecoming. Except that Lake Montezuma is where Shafer lives.

Lake Montezuma is also where Shafer has been active since she and her late-husband Frank retired from Flagstaff.

Designing a park wouldn’t be so easy for most people, including Shafer. But to her advantage, “art has always been my obsession.”

With a friend, she started the Art Barn in Flagstaff.

The friend, who Shafer said was a “very good artist,” played a role in her taking painting lessons from a Sedona artist. Once Shafer’s children “had grown up and left home,” she went to work for an interior designer.

Once her husband’s health began to suffer, the Shafers decided to live year-round in Lake Montezuma. Shafer became involved with the Lake Montezuma Women’s Civic Club, and helped organize the Beaver Creek Garden Club.

It was the Garden Club work to beautify Rollins Park that led to Shafer’s design of Sycamore Park.

“I drew up plans for this endeavor and [then-Yavapai County Supervisor Chip Davis] presented it to the Board of Supervisors,” Shafer said. “I also needed to formulate a plan to pay for it. The County would help, adding a dollar for every dollar the Garden Club raised. This is why our Garden Club Tours took place for many years.”

Shafer said recently that she has “had a very blessed life.”

“I thank the good Lord, every day, for the long life He has given me,” she said.

