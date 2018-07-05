Crazy Tony opens shirts & souvenirs shop in Old Town; Mexican restaurant to follow

COTTONWOOD -- Crazy T’s Shirts and Souvenirs has opened in Old Town Cottonwood in the former Old Town Frame Store space and a Mexican restaurant is in the works across the entranceway in the old Bootleggers location.

The two businesses will complement each other, explains owner Tony Ontiveros, who is opening both establishments. He is also the owner of Crazy Tony‘s Old Town Market on Main Street.

The T-shirt and souvenir shop is stocked with many Cottonwood and Verde River T-shirts, Cottonwood and Arizona mugs, keychains, jewelry, mementos and hats, Ontiveros explained. There is also an ATM, ice cream, and Arizona Lottery also will be sold at the store, he added.

The Old Town Market that Ontiveros opened recently has worked out very well for him, he said.

Ontiveros said the souvenir shop will get more attention when the restaurant is open. He is leasing the two properties.

The Mexican restaurant will remain open until midnight, Ontiveros said, to give people a place to dine late at night in Cottonwood.

“We’re going to specialize in tacos,” Ontiveros said, offering 20 different types of tacos and 20 different kinds of margaritas, too.

The former Bootleggers interior has been gutted and construction workers were building a new bar, laying new tile and the walls were being prepped for five large-screen televisions. The windows that opened to the street will be replaced for better outdoor seating, Ontiveros said. It will be able to seat 108 people, he added.

Bootleggers closed, while the Old Town Frame Shop has moved to a larger building on Candy Lane in Cottonwood.