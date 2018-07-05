Letter: There must be a better solution to recycling problem in Camp Verde

Editor:

As a Camp Verde resident for over 20 years, I do not have much to complain about. I love this town and its people.

There is, however, something that has struck me as illogical, that being the removal of the recycle dumpsters at our local Bashas’ store.

I was told that the provider of this service pulled out. Sure, we can take these items to the waste transfer station and pay for disposal but money is not the issue, at least from this citizen’s point of view.

Think of it in terms of our planet, so much more to end up in the landfill. Are there no other providers for this service?

David Housenga

Camp Verde