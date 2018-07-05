Letter: You are your own keeper; your brother is somewhere else

Editor:
Well, what do you know? My Saturday, June 30 issue of the Wall Street Journal tells me that five people were killed and a dozen others were wounded by a man with a 12-gauge shot gun. The location, a newspaper office in Laurel Maryland.
What a surprise. An office where no one has any idea of protecting themselves and all of a sudden an angry soul enters and starts shooting.
Doesn’t anyone in this country ever think of self-preservation? Folks it is common knowledge that if you don’t wash your hands and face you will be dirty. If you do not look before you step into the street you will probably be hit by a car or truck.
If you don’t carry some means to protect yourself, in all probability you will get robbed or killed by some nut who doesn’t think beyond some perceived anger.
You are your own keeper – your brother is somewhere else.
Gerald Knutson
Camp Verde
