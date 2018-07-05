Masseur in sexual assault case given more time to search for attorney

CAMP VERDE -- A masseur in a sexual assault case has been given more time to hire private counsel.

Aaron Orrico appeared out of custody on Monday without an attorney. Orrico said the attorneys he has met with have all quoted him between $20,000 and $30,000.

“I simply don’t have the means,” he said.

Orrico, of Rimrock, was arrested in November of 2016 after he was accused of inappropriately touching women during massage sessions in Sedona.

Orrico has been charged with three counts of sexual assault, all occurring in 2016. He was released on a $15,000 bond.

Last month, Orrico was denied a public defender and was ordered to find private counsel or represent himself.

According to court documents, Orrico was found “non-indigent by the court.”

Earlier in the case, Orrico had hired a private attorney but the attorney withdrew from the case on May 3, according to documents. When the court questioned Orrico they found him not indigent but still appointed him a public defender adding that he must reimburse the public defender’s office.

A Donald hearing for Orrico has been rescheduled for Monday, Aug. 13.