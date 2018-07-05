NAWBO Sedona Verde Valley is back with luncheon July 19

The Northern Arizona Women’s Business Organization AWBO Sedona-Verde Valley Chapter will have its first lunch gathering of the year July 19 at NAWBO Sedona VV’s new host sponsor, The Speakeasy Supper Club located at 6657 State Route 179 inside the re-emerging outlet mall in the Village of Oak Creek.

Tickets in advance are $25 or $30 at the door although reservations are highly suggested due to limited seating. Lunch will include beverages, limited menu with vegetarian option, dessert and gratuity. For reservations call The Speakeasy Sedona at 928-284-6835. Leaving a voice message with your reservation is essential and someone will return your call.

NAWBO will continue monthly luncheons on the 3rd Thursday of every month from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO) is a world-wide association that propels women entrepreneurs into economic, social and political spheres of power and has transformed public policy and has given all women a voice.

The newly appointed Board of Directors for the 2018-2019 year are President Shondra Jepperson, Vice President Karen Reinhold, with Donna Wiseman, Angie Lozano, Dev Ross, Joelle Geraci, and Lori Harakal.

“We are a fresh set of dynamic minds with the desire to ‘learn and serve’ right alongside women who are looking to collaborate, network, gain or give knowledge and to socialize and talk business in an entertaining and uplifting way,” said Jepperson, who recently returned from her NAWBO training in Washington D.C. “Our mission is to educate and serve along with demonstrating a focus that includes referral and networking along with advocacy and economic development. NAWBO has a strong presence in D.C. as a national advocacy group representing women in business. It is because of NAWBO that in 1988, President Reagan signed legislation that enabled women the freedom to apply for a business loan without a man co-signing.”

Vice President Karen Reinhold, also fresh back from training in D.C., added, “We are welcoming and want to encourage all women in business: owners, managers, and decision makers, retirees, and young entrepreneurs. We invite you all to join us for a sensational year of growth and service.”

Karen continued, “Besides the fun program we have planned for this luncheon, our new President Shondra Jepperson will be installing those of us on the new Board of Directors which also makes this meeting really special.”