NEW VERDE VALLEY BUSINESS: Toasted Roasters

RIMROCK – A cup of Joe … whaddaya know?

For the past 15 years, Denise Lee’s go-to employment has been the coffee business.

Lee has worked for high-volume coffee shops, high-volume restaurants, fast food restaurants, chain sit down restaurants and hometown restaurants.

Before she and her husband Logan recently opened Toasted Roasters in Rimrock, the only thing she hadn’t done is had a say-so in the future of her company’s future.

“That was the major reason for me to want to start my own business,” she said.

Rimrock residents, Denise and Logan Lee decided to open their own coffee shop while visiting with a friend who had converted a mobile cart into an espresso bar.

“We expressed interest in it and it was ours,” Denise Lee said. “It was literally sheer luck we knew someone who had one for sale.”

Doing it for themselves

Work for someone else, build someone else’s business. Which is why Logan said it’s important that they opened Toasted Roasters.

“I think what makes us stand out the most is the love for what we do,” Logan Lee said. “Unlike with working in restaurants and building other people’s businesses, everything we do is representation of us. So everything we do is with the passion to give a great experience and a great product. We’ve become alchemists of the caffeination world.”

Working four miles from home, the Lees started their business with one simple motto: locally sourced, quality product, at a fair price.

“Being in the coffee business we have the opportunity to give a little bit of life with every cup of coffee we serve,” Logan Lee said. “It’s amazing what a cup of coffee and a smile at six in the morning or five in the evening will do for somebody’s day.”

Not so long in the coffee business, the Lees are in the process of remodeling a 1972 GMC step truck into a vintage ice cream and mobile espresso bar.

“It’s super exciting and a great way to start expanding Toasted Roasters as a family business and proof that it can be done,” he said. “With enough hard work and determination, anything can be achieved in anything is possible. We live wholeheartedly these days by a sign that hangs in our shop: Living on Grace and Coffee.”

Standing out

With no shortage of coffee shops, how does Toasted Roasters stand out?

“For one, we don’t carry any coffee you’ll find in a grocery store or that’s been sitting on the shelves for months,” Denise Lee said. “We support, carry and brew local Arizona roasted coffee beans.

Why is it important to the Lees to offer ‘Arizona roasted coffee’?

“Because we want to share with the world a piece of heaven we found here,” she said. “I have had many cups of coffee while traveling to almost every state. I know the coffee we drink here at Toasted Roasters likes us back because we don’t get a stomachache. If you’re an avid coffee drinker you know what I mean.”

Why do they do it?

Denise Lee said that the thing she enjoys most about her new career is that “it represents our family.”

“Everything we do comes from the heart,” she said. “I bake for our shop, everything is from scratch, and I use ingredients people can feel good about. No preservatives, no bad sugars.”

Toasted Roasters also offers gluten free, vegan and low sugar options.

Toasted Roasters is located at 3450 E. Beaver Creek Road in Rimrock. Call 928-963-1599 or email toastedroasters@gmail.com for more information. Or visit them on Facebook.