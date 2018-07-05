Trotters Wake Irish Band to perform in Clarkdale Concert in the Park

Time to practice your Irish jig. Saturday, July 7, Clarkdale Community Services presents Trotters Wake Irish Band.



The band will perform 7-9 p.m. at the Town of Clarkdale View Deck behind the Clark Memorial Clubhouse. This is a free concert..

Trotters Wake is a vocal acoustic band consisting of Drew Monasky on acoustic guitar/mandolin, Sandy Lineweaver on keyboard, Cyndy Gaughan on bodhran, Bonnie Teplik on fiddle, Tracy Haddad on electric/upright bass, David Schramm on banjo/acoustic guitar, and Tanner Bayles on penny whistle/low whistle/saxophone.

With a “Pub/Traditional” genre, Trotters Wake brings a mixture of Irish and other Celtic drinking songs, rebel songs, ballads, and traditional instrumental tunes (jigs, reels, etc.).

They are based in Glendale, and play in the Phoenix area and throughout Arizona.

They have more fun playing Irish music than should be legal, and they want listeners to experience the same thing. Visit their website: trotterswake.com for the latest news, appearances and contact information.

The View Deck is located at 19 N. Ninth Street behind the Clark Memorial Clubhouse.



There is a 50/50 raffle, for which all proceeds benefit the Concerts in the Park.



Remember to bring your own seating and that alcohol is not permitted.

The Town of Clarkdale Community Services Department would like to thank State Farm Agent Jennifer Griffen and Freeport-McMoran for being the 2018 Concerts in the Park Community Partners.



All concerts beginning July 21 until the end of the season on Sept. 29 will be back in the newly renovated Clarkdale Town Park.

For more information about Clarkdale concerts or concert vendor spaces please contact Clarkdale Community Services at (928) 639-2460, or email: joni.westcott@clarkdale.az.gov.



As always the Concerts in the Park hotline will provide the most up-to-date information, including cancellations or delays due to weather. CONCERT HOTLINE: 928-639-2492.