Beaver Creek projects more tuition fees, more revenue in 2018-19

RIMROCK – At Beaver Creek School District, the annual budget is about “must-haves, staff salaries, and the wants.

That’s what District Superintendent Karin Ward said Friday as she approaches Monday’s meeting of the district governing board.

With a budget expected to be about $3.175 million, one of the must-haves is the tuition money the district pays out to Camp Verde, Mingus Union and Sedona-Oak Creek school districts to educate Beaver Creek’s high school-aged students.

A year ago, Beaver Creek paid about $750,000 in tuition to educate 128 high schools. This year, the figure will be about $945,000, Ward said, to educate 139 high schoolers.

With the three districts now using the same tuition analysis formula, Ward said that in the long run, it will be “easier to calculate” the tuition debt each year.

“I used to get three formulas,” Ward said.

Fortunately for Beaver Creek, this year’s budget is also expected to being in about $650,000 more than the previous year’s $2.6 million budget, which Ward said “more than offsets” the additional money to be spent this year on educating the community’s high schoolers.

Current projections show that 80 of the Beaver Creek community’s high school students will attend Camp Verde High School, 56 will attend Mingus Union, and three will attend Sedona Red Rock.

Before the Beaver Creek School Board approves its fiscal year 2018-2019 budget, the public will have a chance to comment on the budget.

The proposed budget can be found online at https://www.bcs.k12.az.us/Business_Services.

Blended learning

Beaver Creek School will utilize a new Blended Learning program with its fifth- through eighth-grade students. Monday, the board could approve a lease $45,000 purchase over the next three years for the purchase of laptops and charging stations for the 1-to-1 computers.

The best part of the proposed lease purchase, according to Ward, is that “none of it affects our Maintenance and Operations funding.”

According to the July 10 agenda, the funding is expected to come from “a variety of sources” that include Title I new and innovative programs, 21st Century, Rural School Money, FFMA, Beaver Creek Kiwanis and Arizona Community Foundation.

The district recently received a delivery of sofas, gaming chairs, traditional and pub-type tables and chairs for its Blended Learning classrooms.

According to Ward, each of the Blended Learning classrooms will eliminate the typical student desks “unless that is what they require.”

At 6 p.m. Monday, the Beaver Creek School District governing board will hold its regularly scheduled monthly meeting at the Beaver Creek School District campus, located at 4810 E. Beaver Creek Road in Rimrock.

Call 928-567-4631 for more information.

This meeting is open to the public.

A copy of the July 10 agenda will be available within 24 hours of the meeting at http://www.bcs.k12.az.us/Governing_Board.

