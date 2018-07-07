Coming Home: Dr. Kara Block new pediatrician for Yavapai Community Health Center in Cottonwood

In 2004, Kara Block graduated valedictorian from Mingus Union High School. She returned to the Verde Valley this past week as Dr. Kara Block and will be seeing patients at the Community Health Center of Yavapai in Cottonwood.



Dr. Block said, “It is so great to return to my home town, where I grew up, and have so many wonderful memories.” Kara went on to say, “The teachers in the Verde Valley, helped shape the person I am today, and gave me my love for science and medicine.” Kara also attended “Med Camp” at University of Arizona where she cemented her desire to work in the field of Medicine.

After graduating from Mingus, Dr. Block attended Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, New York and then came back to Arizona to attend the University Of Arizona, College Of Medicine. She then moved again to do her pediatric residency at Yale-New Haven Hospital, in Connecticut. Two weeks ago, Dr. Block, her husband (also a doctor) and two children, moved back to Cottonwood where it all began.

Dr. Block said, “As a mother and a pediatrician, I am passionate about preventative care and keeping kids healthy including things like reading daily, keeping them up to date on their immunizations, learning about healthy eating and how to be safe. I am very excited about the opportunity to give back to the community that gave me so much.”



CHCY Medical Director Colin Kerr, MD. said, “Dr. Block has returned to her home town after receiving some very high quality training and we are grateful to have her.”