Four NAZ Suns named to NBA summer league rosters

PRESCOTT VALLEY – Four Northern Arizona Suns players will take part in NBA Summer League 2018 in Las Vegas.
Archie Goodwin, Josh Gray, Rahlir Hollis-Jefferson and Alec Peters will all participate in the event that runs from July 6-17 at Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
Goodwin will play with the Portland Trail Blazers, Gray is a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves, and both Hollis-Jefferson and Peters will suit up for the Phoenix Suns.
Each team gets a minimum of five games in Las Vegas, with the first three games for each team already set.
After each team’s three-game set, they will play at least two more games as part of a tournament-style schedule to determine the NBA Summer League 2018 champion.
Hollis-Jefferson and Peters join former NAZ Suns guards Shaquille Harrison and Davon Reed with Phoenix.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.