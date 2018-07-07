Mingus board to consider assessments, planning, goals

COTTONWOOD – Monday, Mingus Union High School District’s governing board will hold a retreat at the Business Assistance Center in Cottonwood.
Assessments and planning for both the district level and the building level are on the agenda, as the district governing board will consider current data and needs assessments, as well as new initiatives, student assessments, student support services, school safety and career and technical education programs.
According to the agenda for the July 9 meeting, the Mingus Union School Board will also “identify three-to five goals” for the board and District Superintendent Penny Hargrove to focus on for fiscal year 2018-2019 “that promote student and staff growth.”
The Mingus Union School Board will meet at 9 a.m. Monday at the Business Assistance Center, located at 821 N. Main St. in Cottonwood.
Call (928) 634-0580 for more information.
The district will post a copy of the July 10 agenda no less than 24 hours before the meeting. The district can add, change or remove items from its draft agenda prior to the official agenda’s release, no later than 24 hours prior to the meeting.
For the most up-to-date agenda, visit www.mingusunion.com/Governing_Board.
