NEW BUSINESS: Gaia’s Place to serve community as holistic gathering venue

Patti Lane, the owner of Gaia’s Place in Cottonwood, wants her new holistic center to be a place for people to gather in Cottonwood.

“My vision was for Cottonwood to have a place to come and gather,” she said.

“And I want everything priced reasonably for Cottonwood,” she added.

The holistic center will have massage therapy, yoga, a variety of classes, spiritual talks and “retail therapy,” Lane explained. That includes selling crystals, lotions, incense, jewelry and pottery.

Working with Lane at the center will be Gary Hinebaugh, a healer and spiritual advisor, and Darlene Jordan, who teaches spiritual, art and crystal classes. Several other people will be coming in to do readings and yoga.

The holistic center is located in the Fry’s Center next to JCPenny, Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Lane said she wants to bring people in and “share like-experiences, and grow, and spiritually grow.”

Visit www.gaiasplace.com or call 928-634-1418.