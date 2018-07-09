UPDATE; 7-year-old girl safe following domestic kidnapping

What originally was intended as an Amber Alert issued at 8:50 a.m. Monday by Cottonwood police has ended with the child located by Yavapai Apache Tribal Police shortly before 10 a.m.

According to Cottonwood PD Sergeant Monica Kuhlt, a 7-year-old girl was located, and her father arrested, before an official Amber Alert could be sent out by the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

According to a news release from Kuhlt, Cottonwood police responded to a kidnapping on Ash Drive at 8:50 a.m. Monday. The news release states 46-year-old David Windham broke into his ex-wife’s residence and abducted their 7-year-old daughter against a court order and fled in a red 2010 Chevrolet HHR.

At approximately 9:57 a.m., the news release continues, an Amber Alert was entered into the Criminal Justice Computer System but had not yet been disseminated by DPS when David Windham was located by Yavapai Apache Tribal Police Department at a convenient store in Clarkdale where he was taken into custody and the child was found in good condition.

“Other than being frightened, the little girl was unharmed. She was reunited with her mother a short time later,” Kuhlt said. “Thanks to an officer at Yavapai Apache Tribal Police Department who spotted Windham’s vehicle at a convenient store in Clarkdale.”

Windham was charged with kidnapping, burglary, aggravated harassment (felonies) and threatening and intimidating (misdemeanor). All but the burglary were charged as domestic violence charges. He was booked into the Yavapai County Detention Center, according to the news release.