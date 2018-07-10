League of Women Voters’ invites town council candidates to non-partisan forum

CAMP VERDE – Empowering voters – and defending democracy. That’s the motto of the Greater Verde Valley’s branch of the League of Women Voters.

On Tuesday, July 24, the non-partisan political organization will sponsor a forum for Camp Verde Town Council candidates to meet with the public.

The forum, to be held from 6 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at the Camp Verde Community Library, will be an “opportunity for voters to ask the candidates questions that are important to them,” said Robyn Prud’homme-Bauer, vice president for program for the Greater Verde Valley’s branch of the League of Women Voters.

Prud’homme-Bauer said that the goal for the candidate forum is “for the candidates to tell voters about themselves and why they want to be on the council.”

Each candidate will be able to make an opening statement, then will be asked a question, Prud’homme-Bauer said.

“Then we will take written or oral questions from the audience,” which Prud’homme-Bauer said is the “choice of the moderator.”

The forum’s format is still a work in progress, Prud’homme-Bauer said, though there “might also be opportunities for candidates to have rebuttal time on questions too.”

The forum will be broken into two components: the first one for the mayoral candidates, then the other for council candidates.

As of press time, Charlie German, Robin Whatley and Bruce George have confirmed that they will attend the forum, but neither Carol German nor Jackie Baker will be able to attend the forum.

Baker, who is running for mayor against Charlie German, will provide a statement that the moderator will read on her behalf, Prud’homme-Bauer said.

If Baker does not attend, than the mayoral component would not take place, Prud’homme-Bauer said.

Carol German said she will be out of town at a family wedding.

“Cannot do an empty seat forum,” Prud’homme-Bauer said. “Charles German will be able to make a two-minute statement.”

Though neither Joe Butner nor Bill LeBeau has responded, Prud’homme-Bauer also said that the council forum “will go one because there are at least two candidates confirmed.”

According to Prud’homme-Bauer, Yavapai Broadcasting will videotape the forum, which will be able to be seen on cable, as well as on YouTube.

The Camp Verde Community Library is located at 130 Black Bridge Road.

For more information about the forum, contact the League of Women Voters at lwvgvv@gmail.com.

Or visit lwvverdevalley.com, or on Twitter @LWVGVV or on Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/lwvgvv.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42