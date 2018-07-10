Obituary: Velma ‘Betty’ Tentschert 1918-2018

Velma “Betty” Tentschert, age 99, died peacefully on July 3, 2018, at Carefree Assisted Living Center in Cottonwood, Arizona.

From her birth in Fresno, California, on Oct. 29, 1918, to her death she enriched the lives of family and friends with her optimism, humor, and love.



She was born near Fresno, to Elam and Minnie Randolph and was the second youngest of seven children. During her childhood and teen years, she worked in the family fruit packing house, enjoyed school socials, sports, and developed her musical abilities. In her late teens, she joined the Jan Garber big band as their featured vocalist and toured America with this band and others until 1944.





Her first marriage to Marine Lieutenant Colonel, George Mackey of Hanford, California, took her to several Marine bases in the South and ultimately to San Diego. The couple became the proud parents of three sons, Jay, Jeff and Joe.

After George retired from military service, they began their life managing golf courses together in Arizona and Colorado. When their children were in high school, the couple parted and in 1967, Betty married Realtor, Frances “Fritz” Tentschert, in Phoenix, Arizona. She became a Realtor working in Los Angeles and San Luis Obispo.

The couple retired and moved to Sedona, Arizona, in 1991 where Betty shared her beautiful voice, upbeat outlook, and warm heart with everyone.





She is survived by her sons, Jay and his wife Kathy, and Jeff, and his wife, Sonia; six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Betty will be remembered as the source of love and light in the hearts of family and friends.





A celebration of the life of Betty Tentschert will be on Saturday, July 28, 2018, from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm at the Sedona Creative Life Center, 333 Schnebly Hill Rd, Sedona, AZ.

In lieu of flowers, please donate in her name to the Verde Valley Caregivers Coalition, 299 Van Deren Road #2, Sedona, AZ 86336 and/or sing her lifelong anthem, “On the Sunny Side of the Street”, whenever you think of her.



Information provided by survivors.