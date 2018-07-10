Robert Richard Behlke 1943-2018

Robert Richard Behlke, age 74, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Saturday, May 19, 2018, at Valley View Care in Cottonwood, Arizona. He was born July 27, 1943, in Mattapoisett, Massachusetts.
Robert served in the Navy and Navy Reserves. After his service in the Navy, he went on to a career with US West Communications and then Werner Enterprises until retirement. He was a loving and kind husband, father, brother, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy; sister, Deborah Stillwell; son, Robert Lower; three daughters, Brenda McCord, Kathey Broadwell, Tammy L. Henderson; nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren.
Interment of Ashes will be held on July 20, 2018, at 11 a.m., at Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 14317 Veterans Drive, Belmont, Arizona, 86015.
Information provided by survivors.
