Sedona Fire District lifts fire ban

The Sedona Fire District lifts the stage III fire restrictions for all portions of the fire district. This will take effect July 11, 8 a.m.

Recent rains along with higher humidity, increased fuel moisture and the forecast for continuing monsoon activity have lowered, but not eliminated fire danger in the fire district. SFD encourages everyone to be responsible when working with or around fire. Residents and visitors are asked to use caution when using equipment or items that can spark a fire. They are also asked to extinguish all campfires, operate ATVS and motorcycles with spark arrestors and to use caution when operating barbecue grills. Residents and visitors are reminded they can be legally responsible for causing wildfires.

It is a great time to develop and work on making your home Firewise. Here are some steps you can take to protect your home from potential wildfire:

• Reduce flammable vegetation, trees, and brush from around your home.

• Remove dead trees and prune low-hanging branches.

• Cut grass and weeds regularly.

• Relocate wood piles and leftover building materials away from the structures.

• Keep your roof and yard clean of pine needles, leaves and debris.

For more information on how to protect your home or to schedule a free wildfire assessment, please contact the Sedona Fire District at (928) 282-6800.