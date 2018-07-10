Wednesday is opening day for Verde Valley’s newest farmers market in Rimrock

RIMROCK – Remember to eat your veggies, support locally sourced foods, and thank a farmer or gardener.

That’s what Rimrock Farmers Market Manager Candy Hammond says as she and the community’s farmers and gardeners prepare for Wednesday’s opening day of the new Farmers Market season.

The mission of the Rimrock Farmers Market is to “create a gathering place to support fresh and healthy food alternatives to meet the needs of the community,” Hammond says.

From 4 until 7 p.m. Wednesdays from July 11 through Sept. 26, the Rimrock Farmers Market will offer locally grown seasonal vegetables, floral arrangements, and eggs, along with baked and canned goods that the Market’s gardeners and farmers produce using what Hammond calls “organic or old fashioned methods.”

Come for the healthy food. Stay for the musical entertainment. And stay for the weekly demonstrations of gardening practices, cooking methods and hands-on crafting that Hammond says “will make you want to come back week after week.”

The Market will also be home to artisan, crafts and natural health and beauty product booths.

Hammond says that any gardener, farmer, artist, or musician who is interested in participating in Rimrock’s Farmers Market should reach out to her at 602-402-9075 or candyscreeksidecottage@yahoo.com.

Or pick up a vendor packet at either Verde Valley Honey or Candy’s Creekside Cottage.

Verde Valley Honey is located at 3100 E. Beaver Creek Road and is open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Candy’s Creekside Cottage is located at 2130 E. Beaver Creek Road and is open from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily, closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

Besides all the hard work of the community’s local farmers and gardeners, the Rimrock Farmers Market is sponsored by the Beaver Creek Kiwanis, Verde Valley Ancestral Gardens, Candy’s Creekside Cottage and Verde Valley Honey.

The Rimrock Farmers Market is held in front of Verde Valley Honey, located at 3100 E. Beaver Creek Road.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/RimrockFarmersMarket.