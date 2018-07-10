What’s Happening in the Verde Valley: July 11

Free class for job seekers

The Cottonwood Public Library is offering a new program for job seekers called Jobs 101. On the third Thursdays of every month patrons can learn how to take advantage of free library resources to help them on their way to a new career. Topics to be covered will be choosing the right career, online job searching, using resume building templates to create professional looking resumes or cover letters, and helpful tips for interviews and resume writing. Universal Class, the online resource that gives library card holders free access to over five-hundred self-paced online classes, will also be covered. Registration is required for this free class, please call 928-634-7559 to sign up. The first class takes place on Thursday, July 19 from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Dede Ewald Room. The library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood. For more information on library services please visit www.ctwpl.info, or follow them on Facebook.

Using aromatherapy and essential oils to beat the heat

Thursday, July 19, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

FREE class at the Camp Verde Community Library.

Summers can bring uncomfortable temperatures. Learn how to use therapeutic grade essential oils and aromatherapy to stay cooler!

Pre-registration is very helpful. For more information call 928-554-8391 Carson Ralston, Library Specialist Adult Services or Honey: 404-626-5535.

Forgiveness + aromatherapy = enhanced peace and wellbeing

FREE workshop at the Camp Verde Community Library, Copper Room

Tuesdays, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., July 24 to Aug. 14

If you are in emotional pain or face an opportunity for increased health and wellbeing, you will benefit from this four-week workshop. Essential oils and aromatherapy can help leverage your intention to change. The forgiving mind supported by aromatherapy is an extraordinarily powerful tool and fosters health, vitality, peace, and happiness.

Pre-registration appreciated; attending all four classes is very helpful. Call Carson Ralston, Library Specialist-Adult Programs, 928-554-8391 or call/text Honey Rubin at 404.626.5535.

Final summer block party in Clarkdale July 27

The Clarkdale Downtown Business Alliance along with The Clarkdale Foundation are excited to bring you our third and final summer Block Party. We’ll have live music with Potent Motion sponsored by Four Eight Wineworks and 10-12 Lounge, Clarkdale’s local restaurants will be serving food and we’ll have a beer booth sponsored by Hensley Beverage Company pouring all your favorites from Stone, Four Peaks, Barrio, Mother Road and Lumberyard breweries. There’s never a cover and it’s all on Main Street in Historic Downtown Clarkdale. Join us Friday, July 27th from 6-9pm and celebrate summer and all that’s Clarkdale. Be sure to mark your calendars October 6th for our biggest block party of the year, Clarktoberfest.

Superintendent of Public Instruction candidates to meet in Sedona

David Schapira and Kathy Hoffman, Democratic candidates for Arizona’s Superintendent of Public Instruction, will take part in a roundtable discussion on the state of education in Arizona at the Democrats of the Red Rocks (DORR) breakfast meeting on Thursday, July 19, at 8 a.m. at the Olde Sedona Family Restaurant, located at 1405 SR 89A, in West Sedona.

Mr. Schapira is a high-school administrator in Maricopa County and serves on the Tempe City Council. He previously held office in both the Arizona House of Representatives and in the State Senate. Mr. Schapira earned his master’s degree in Education Leadership from ASU.

Ms. Hoffman is a public school educator currently working in the Peoria Unified School District. She specializes in special education and speech pathology, and holds a masters degree in Speech-Language Pathology from ASU.

The superintendent oversees the state of Arizona’s public school system and directs the state’s Department of Education

Also joining the panel will be Jan Nichols and David Lujan, activists around statewide education issues. The discussion will include information about upcoming ballot questions and updates on the efforts of groups that formed around the teachers’ strike, earlier this year.

The discussion is part of DORR’s critical issues breakfast series held on the third Thursday of each month. The organization presents a different issue at each. All breakfasts are open to the public. There is a $12 fee to cover the cost of breakfast.

DORR is an all-volunteer democratic Club for Sedona, the Village of Oak Creek, the Verde Valley, and surrounding communities. The DORR office is located at 1385 Route 89A (next door to Olde Sedona) and is open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Information is available on how to register to vote and on the various candidates running for office in 2018. Walk-ins are welcome. For more information, please visit: www.sedonadorr.org

Andy See & His Swinging Jamboree perform at Cottonwood Public Library

As part of the 2018 “Libraries Rock!” Summer Reading Program, the Cottonwood Public Library welcomes Andy See & his Swinging Jamboree for a free show on Saturday, July 14 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Dede Ewald Room. See has been performing his high-octane raucous rhythm and blues music for over 25 years and currently lives in Flagstaff. Everyone is welcome for this fun and free performance.

For more information on library services please visit www.ctwpl.info. The library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.

Local musicians perform ‘Music in the Stacks’

The next Music in the Stacks, a free monthly concert series, will take place on Thursday, July 12th at 5:30 pm, in Camp Verde Community Library’s Fireside Room. Music in the Stacks is a showcase of local and national musicians who entertain regularly in Northern Arizona. There are 5-7 different performers during the show, with a rotating variety each month.

July’s concert features the following talented local musicians: Christy Fisher, Gary Simpkins, Kenn Trout, Ron McClain and Matt Fabritz. These free concerts will continue the second Thursday of every month at the same time and location.

Camp Verde Community Library is located at 130 Black Bridge Road, Camp Verde AZ. For more information about this or any other program at the library, call 928-554-8380.

The Camp Verde Quilter’s Group meets the 2nd Monday of each month at 8:30 a.m.., at the Denny’s restaurant located at 1630 W. Highway 260, Camp Verde, Arizona. Please join us to discuss quilts and quilting. We meet monthly to share ideas and plans for the Bi-Annual Quilt Show which is held during the Fort Verde Days Celebration. The next Quilt Show is on Friday & Saturday, October 12 & 13, 2018. We also share quilt projects we are working on or have completed, please bring your projects to share with us. All quilters are welcome! Our next meeting is on Monday, July 9.

Palmer Community Center at Rainbow Acres Blood Drive at Rainbow Acres Blood Drive

Saturday, July 14, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Palmer Community Center - 2120 W. Reservation Loop Road, Camp Verde. Contact Christine Walker at 928-554-8458 or visit. www.Bloodhero.com (Sponsor Code: RainbowAcres)

Free supper and movie July 14: ‘I Can Only Imagine’

The public is invited to a free showing of a movie released in March 2018 and shown in area theaters. It is rated PG due to an allusion to physical abuse but no abuse is shown. Partial cast includes Trace Adkins, J. Michael Finley, Madeline Carroll, Dennis Quaid.

Free burgers, hot dogs and drinks will be served.

Please join us at Clarkdale Baptist Church on July 14 from 4:30 to 8 p.m.

Movie showing at 6 p.m. 1051 W. SR89A. Phone 928-639-1175 for further details.

A Look at History of the Clarkdale Cement Plant

Clarkdale Historical Society and Museum will present “A Look at the History of the Clarkdale Cement Plant” at Clarkdale Historical Society and Museum, 900 First North St, Clarkdale, AZ on Saturday, July 14, at 10 am. Don Goddard and Chris Nelson will be giving a free lecture open to the public.

Don worked at the Clarkdale Cement Plant for 40 years and has some interesting stories and history to present along with Chris, his wife, who will discuss the history of cement. The plant will soon celebrate 60 years on the Verde Valley horizon. Built in 1959 by American Cement Corporation, it was awarded a contract to supply materials for the Glen Canyon Dam near Page, AZ, which was being built by the U. S. Bureau of reclamation.

Book a librarian for tech time

Do you need more in-depth information about subjects such as:

• learning about your tablet, smartphone or laptop

• setting up email accounts

• online job applications

• building a resume

• exploring library databases

• searching the library catalog

• downloading free ebooks and audiobooks to your device

Starting in July you can make an appointment for a free 30-minute, one-on-one session with a Cottonwood Public Library staff member. Medical, legal, and investment advice will not be offered, but a staff member can point you in the direction of reputable sources. Troubleshooting or maintenance help with personal computers can also not be offered. To schedule an appointment please call the library at 928-634-7559 or fill out the Tech Time Request form online at www.ctwpl.info. Tech Time will be offered on Wednesdays at 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. and Fridays at 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.

The library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood. For more information on library services please visit the website listed above.

Dogs on the Catwalk charity fundraiser at Pawz on Main

Don’t miss the fourth annual Dogs on the Catwalk Red Carpet Fashion Show Charity Fundraiser and Adoption Event at Pawz On Main in Old Town Cottonwood. High fashion four-legged friends will take to the Catwalk (or should we say dogwalk), strutting their stuff to raise funds for animal rescue.

It’s an all-day, fun-filled event. Adoption Event begins at 9 a.m. and runs until 3 p.m. Fashion show starts at noon. See you at Pawz On Main, 918 N. Main Street, in Old Town Cottonwood on July 14.

Verde Ranger Station volunteers needed

The Prescott Nation Forest Verde Ranger Station in Camp Verde is looking for volunteers to help out with some inside work this summer and, perhaps, some outside work. According to customer service specialist Gary Lowrie, there is an immediate need for someone to come in at least one day a week for four or five hours to help process fee collections. Basically, the work would involve opening envelopes, counting cash and logging the receipts.

In addition, the Verde Ranger Station could use some help at the front desk, answering phones and greeting customers. And, there may be additional opportunities assisting in the field, depending on the individual. Please contact the Verde Ranger Station at 928-567-4121 to answer any questions, of feel free to stop in. The ranger station is located at 300 East Hwy 260 in Camp Verde, AZ, just across the Verde River Bridge off McCracken Lane.

Weekly Trauma Support Groups throughout Verde Valley

The Verde Valley Sanctuary is pleased to announce expanded support groups throughout the Verde Valley. Verde Valley Sanctuary Victim Advocates will conduct “A Time to Talk,” Violence Based Support Groups in Cottonwood, Camp Verde and Sedona every week.

Sessions are free of charge and no registration is necessary.

Cottonwood: Mondays, 10 am to 11:30 a.m., V.V.S. Outreach Center, 610 W. Mingus Ave.

Spanish Speaking Cottonwood: Mondays, 6 p.m., V.V.S. Legal Office, 675 E. Cottonwood St.

Camp Verde: Tuesdays, noon to 1:30 p.m., Camp Verde Library, 130 Black Bridge Loop Rd.

Sedona: Thursdays, 6:30 pm to 8 p.m., ChocolaTree, 1595 West Hwy 89A