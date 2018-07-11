Bear in Sedona captured, relocated to remote area

SEDONA -- A female bear was captured and tranquilized Sunday evening in a neighborhood in Sedona, according to Arizona Game and Fish and the Sedona Police Department.

The bear was not acting aggressively and not deemed a public safety treat, according to Game and Fish on Monday. It was subsequently taken to an authorized bear release site in a remote area and released, they added.

In April, a bear siting by a resident caused the lockdown of the West Sedona School and Sedona Police officers held hands of children as they exited the school at the end of the school day.

Sedona Police assisted with the bear report on Sunday, but the lead agency was Arizona Game & Fish, according to Sedona Police Lt. Stephanie Foley, who said Game & Fish relocated the bear.

A resident in the area said the bear was spotted on Kashmir Drive and found and captured on Dardenelle Road, and he heard on the police scanner that it was being taken to Flagstaff.

Arizona Game and Fish said they would not be issuing a press release on the bear capture. They did release a press release summarizing the increased bear activity statewide in June dealt with by the Arizona Game and Fish.