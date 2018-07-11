Fatality on SR 260 between Western and Del Rio

Photo by Bill Helm.
COTTONWOOD - Late Tuesday night, Cottonwood Police Department shut down traffic in both directions on SR 260 between Western Drive and Del Rio Drive "due to a fatality," according to the department's Facebook page.
Though traffic in both directions has been reopened as of Wednesday morning, Arizona Department of Public Safety is continuing the investigation at the scene.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.