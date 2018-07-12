Letter: We should not have to bypass VVMC for emergency needs

Editor:

Back in April, I fell and called 911 for an ambulance. Once arriving at the Verde Valley Medical Center Emergency, X-rays were taken of my arm and showed my elbow was dislocated and broken.

They said I needed surgery but there was not an orthopedic doctor on staff, so I would need to be transported to Flagstaff. They splinted my arm for the ambulance ride to Flagstaff Medical Hospital.



This all happened on a Sunday. Once arriving at FMC emergency, I was told I would have surgery the following morning. A doctor on staff relocated my elbow and sent me to a room. I did not receive surgery until 9 p.m. Monday.



There seemed to be a lack of communication between hospitals. I could have been sent home in Cottonwood with pain medication, avoiding a hospital stay. Because of VVMC lack of adequate staff I am faced with double ambulance, emergency room, doctor, etc. bills.



With the growing population and retiree residents, Cottonwood folks should not have to bypass VVMC for emergency needs.

Cindy Nester

Clarkdale