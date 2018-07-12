NEW BUSINESS: Feral Goat Firearms ‘gun people serving gun people’

Feral Goat Firearms has opened on Main Street in Cottonwood and offers gunsmithing, firearm sales, ammo, training, tactical equipment, lethal and non-lethal protection equipment.

Owners Robert Wager and his wife, Jaree Schults, opened the store to expand and sell products to the Verde Valley that are not currently available.

“We are a fully licensed gun store,” said Wager.

Wager was born and raised in Cottonwood, served as a police officer with several agencies, and has established a home in the Verde Valley with his wife and children.

“We see that we have a growing community and know that with growth, our business will continue to prosper,” he said.

“We are gun people serving gun people. We train, promote safety and understand that owning and using a firearm is a huge responsibility and right.”

The business is at 280 S. Main St., Cottonwood. 1-928-634-GUNS (4867)