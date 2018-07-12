Unbeaten Verde Valley baseball all-stars minors travel to Tucson

Verde Valley Little League 8-9-10 baseball all-stars will look add to their 4-0 record in 2018 at the state tournament.

Verde Valley won the District 10 in Cottonwood, going 4-0. VVLL now heads to Freedom Park in Tucson for the Arizona tournament, July 12-25.

VVLL opens the tournament July 14 in the second round against the winner of the District 11 (eastern Arizona) and District 9 (northwestern Arizona) game. Hayden Winkleman won District 11 and Mohave Valley won District 9.

The other team with a bye is Cactus Foothills South, the District 3 (Phoenix) champions.

The state tournament is 14 teams and double elimination.