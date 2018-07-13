Mingus sues to stop November consolidation election

COTTONWOOD – Late Thursday afternoon, Mingus Union High School District filed a lawsuit to keep voters from deciding whether its school district should merge with Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District.

At 5:15 p.m., Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter was served, as were the Yavapai County Recorder, Yavapai County Election Director, and the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors and the Committee for Better Upper Verde Valley Schools.

According to Carter, his office is named as a defendant in the suit “because we’re parties to the process.”

“It’s a process they have to go through because they want to stop the election,” Carter said. “Suing me, suing the board of supervisors, suing the recorder, suing the election director.”

According to Carter, plaintiffs in the suit are the Mingus Union High School District, as well as three Yavapai County electors Michael Westcott, Cyndi Ricca, and Kassidy Thagard.

Presiding Yavapai County Superior Court Judge David Mackey will hear the case on Tuesday, July 31, Carter also said.

Mingus Union Superintendent Penny Hargrove declined to comment as this is a "legal matter."

