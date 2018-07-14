Letter: Read Matthew 25:40-45 and then justify U.S. immigration policy

Mother Teresa”s favorite text in the Bible was Matthew 25 verses 40-45. If you read it you will understand why.



If you read it you will wonder how anyone could have initiated and supported the program that forced children away from their parents at the border and leftover 2,000 children traumatized.



Please do not forget these children and contact your Congressperson to get them to help these children and to stop all this cruelty.









Shirley Isaacson

Cottonwood