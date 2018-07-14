Obituary: John (Jack) Raymond Shreve

John (Jack) Raymond Shreve, 80, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away on July 11 at his home in Cottonwood surrounded by his wife and children.





John was born in Yankton, South Dakota, to Boyce and Edna Shreve on Dec. 23, 1937. John graduated from Yankton High School in 1956.

He went on to attend the University of South Dakota. He served in the National Guard for six years and was on active duty for a year during the Cuban missile crisis. He worked for Southern Airways in Baton Rouge and then went on to work in meat and feed sales, as well as a small business owner.

The family moved to Cottonwood in 1990, and John worked for a short time for the Cottonwood Oak Creek School District and then for the Verde Valley Guidance Clinic until his retirement in 2006.



John enjoyed horseback riding, hunting and fishing. A passion of his was spending time in Colorado at his cabin that he built with the help of his children. He was happiest spending time with his family.



John is survived by his spouse, Marilyn, of Cottonwood; and his children, Mark (Nancy), Kansas City, Troy (Katie) Lincoln, Nebraska, Kevin (Melody), Keller, Texas, Sheila Smoot (Todd), Oklahoma City, Noel (Angie), Cottonwood, and Lara Miller (Martin), Wickenburg, Arizona. He has 20 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; six sisters and two brothers. He is preceded in death by his parents, Boyce and Edna Shreve. Funeral service will be held at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, Clarkdale, Arizona, on July 18 at 11 a.m., with The Rev. Grayce O’Neill Rowe, Vicar, officiating. A reception will be held in the parish hall following the service. Burial will be at a later date at St. Mary’s Holy Episcopal Church, Rushville, Nebraska. Bueler Funeral Home will be handling the funeral arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made online or by mail to Ronald McDonald House (Ronald McDonald House Charities Inc. 26345 Network Place Chicago, IL 60673-1263) or Shriners Hospitals for Children (Shriners Hospitals for Children Attn: Office of Development 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr. Tampa, FL 33607).



The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Northern Arizona Hospice. Information provided by survivors.