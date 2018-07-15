Frizzy, Edgy and two guitar masters at The Grasshopper Grill

The Grasshopper Grill, at the corner of Page Springs and Cornville Roads, this week features live entertainment Tuesday, and Thursday through Saturday. Starting at 5:30 p.m., the region’s most popular and talented singers, songwriters, instrumentalists and bands cycle through this locals’ favorite Cornville restaurant and bar.

The entertainment week kicks off Tuesdays with the relaxed style of Rick Busbea, offering up a great mix with a focus on covering favorites like Kenny Chesney and Jimmy Buffet. Not to be limited, however. Rick can be counted on to fill a wide range of requests from the furthest reaches of popular music. Add the ever popular $5.00 burger and a beer special, and suddenly Tuesday becomes extra special.

Thursday, July 19th, Frizzy and Edgy return to the Grasshopper lounge. This duo weaves clean, honest interpretations of pop music from the 60’s and beyond. Guitar and bass make up the instruments. Male and female voices give the show a very nice balance. Probably the only thing frizzy or edgy here is the name. The rest of it is smooth, familiar, and authentic renditions of time tested classics.

Friday, July 20th in a rare Cornville appearance, Rick Cyge graces the lounge with some of the tastiest finger style guitar work to be seen anywhere. Residing and performing primarily in the Sedona area, Rick’s stylings have received rave reviews from audiences comprised of folks from all around the world. His finger-picked renditions come from a wide range of genres and are highlighted especially in his treatment of Beatles favorites. Cyge’s performance is precise, elegant and sonically understated, making the perfect fit for dinner, conversation and great listening.

Saturday, July 21st, classically trained guitarist Gina Machovina returns to the Grasshopper lounge. As accomplished as any similarly trained instrumentalist at the highest levels, Gina chooses Sedona and the Verde Valley as her touring range. Arriving just a couple of years ago from the Pacific Northwest, Machovina quickly established herself locally as perhaps the most active and rightfully in demand entertainers in the region. Gina’s musicality is equally exposed in her vocal stylings across all popular music realms. Using those classical guitar chops to her best advantage, Fleetwood Mac, Neil Young and a host of rockers are presented faithfully yet unconventionally in a manner that sets her above and apart as a true pro and regional favorite.

The Grasshopper Grill is open from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 P.M. daily, located at 1160 S. Page Springs Rd., Cornville. (928) 649-9211