FUN Children’s Musical at the Blazin’ M this summer

Horse Tales & Cowboy Trails” is a rootin’ tootin’ cowboy and girl experience for the entire family. Join special host of the show, Horace, a comical steed with a ton of horse sense, as he takes you on a storybook trail ride to meet some of the great legends of the West.

Ride a hurricane with Pecos Bill. Bounce to the moon with Slue Foot Sue. Tumble along the trail with some iconic characters of the West, all done with music, songs, story-theatre, and lots of whimsy.

Add in activities such as the tractor-pulled wagon ride, ropin’ lessons and a special hands-on creative activity by Sedona Heritage Museum, sack lunch, dessert and the best dang sarsaparilla this side of Cornville and “Horse Tales and Cowboy Trails” will be a real Western experience sure to make you shout, “Wahooo.”

This adorable original musical’s writers are Sedona and Verde Valley favorites, Dev Ross (scriptwriter) and Shondra Jepperson (song composer). The three actors in the cast, Malia Duarte, Thea Clark and Travis Zale, are all Mingus Public High drama graduates who audiences have enjoyed in musicals. The show’s talented director is John Reynolds who’s credits include having worked on films such as E.T., Twilight Zone the movie and dozens of Theatre productions and T.V. shows in Los Angeles.

This delightful show runs only three Saturdays, July 14th, 21st and 28th – 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Reservations are required. For tickets Call 928-634-0334 or visit blazinm.com.