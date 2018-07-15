Oscar Wilde’s ‘Lady Windermere’s Fan’ premieres July 22

The Sedona International Film Festival is presenting the season of Oscar Wilde productions from London’s Vaudeville Theatre. The series continues with “Lady Windermere’s Fan” showing in Sedona on Sunday, July 22 at 4 p.m. on screen at the festival’s Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

A new production of Oscar Wilde’s social comedy “Lady Windermere’s Fan”, directed by award-winning writer, actor and director Kathy Burke, brings together a talented comedic cast including the Olivier Award-winning actress Samantha Spiro as Mrs Erlynne, Kevin Bishop as Lord Darlington and Jennifer Saunders as the Duchess of Berwick, making her return to the West End stage for the first time in over twenty years.

This is the second play from the Oscar Wilde Season, a year-long celebration of the brilliant Victorian playwright being staged by Classic Spring, a new theatre company led by Dominic Dromgoole, former Artistic Director of Shakespeare’s Globe.

The day of Lady Windermere’s birthday party, and all is perfectly in order. Until her friend Lord Darlington plants a seed of suspicion. Is her husband having an affair? And will the other woman really attend the party?

First performed in 1892, “Lady Windermere’s Fan” explores the ambiguity of upper-class morality and the fragile position of women in society in the late Victorian era in one of Wilde’s most popular and witty plays.



Other remaining titles in the Oscar Wilde season that will be premiering in Sedona include: “An Ideal Husband” (August 19) and “The Importance of Being Earnest” (January 6).

Oscar Wilde’s “Lady Windermere’s Fan” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Sunday, July 22 at 4:00 p.m. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.