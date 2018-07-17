Cottonwood Public Safety Communications Center earns membership in national program for missing, exploited children

COTTONWOOD - From the moment the report of a missing child comes in, to the resolution of the case, every action taken has the potential to make the difference between a successful recovery and a tragic outcome.



The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) developed the Missing Kids Readiness Program to promote best practices for responding to calls of missing, abducted, and sexually exploited children. 911 call centers and law enforcement agencies are recognized for meeting essential training and policy elements demonstrating preparedness for responding to a missing child incident.

To meet the requirements of the Program, the Cottonwood Public Safety Communications Center (CPSCC) worked with NCMEC on their missing child policy to ensure it met the critical elements of NCMEC’s model policy for the 911 communication centers.



In addition, CPSCC Manager Marie Carpenter completed online training, and she ensured her staff and front-line supervisors completed their necessary online training required for membership.

Armed with the information, knowledge and operational resources gained through meeting the Program criteria, the Cottonwood Public Safety Communications Center is now positioned to respond more quickly, comprehensively, and effectively when a child’s life may be at stake.

The Cottonwood Public Safety Communications Center is now the 295th original member of the Missing Kids Readiness Program and the 10th communications agency in the state of Arizona who have achieved this status.

“We are the third in Yavapai County and 10th out of 92 Public Safety Answering Points in Arizona”, said Carpenter.

To learn more about NCMEC and the Missing Kids Readiness Program, go to: http://www.missingkids.com/ourwork/training/mkrp.

For a full listing of all MKRP recognized agencies, go to: http://www.missingkids.com/ourwork/training/mkrpmembers.