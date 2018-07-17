Letter: Sign thefts prove it’s the season for political thuggery

Editor:

My neighbor supports two candidates for city council so she put up their signs to show her support. Within days the signs were stolen -- and it wasn’t the wind as each was weighed down with rocks that were also taken.

I guess I shouldn’t be surprised that this would happen in Cottonwood but up until now it’s always seemed to me that we could agree to disagree with civility. Although rants and personal attacks by some at recent city council meetings should have alerted me to the possibility that is no longer the case perhaps.

To those who have a problem with dissenting viewpoints I remind them that freedom of speech is protected by the US Constitution and that both trespass and stealing are illegal.



To those who are offended by this behavior I say we need to say so and show our support for the candidates of our choice because what is even worse than the crimes committed is the intimidation that can arise from these kinds of acts.



My neighbor is now afraid to exercise her civil right to free speech. Perhaps that’s the point for thugs like this.

Terri Clements

Cottonwood