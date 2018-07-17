Mingus Union offers school psychologist 5-percent raise, flexible schedule, but no longer Special Education director

COTTONWOOD – It’s reasonable to give the school psychologist a 5-percent raise and allow him to work four 10-hour days each week when the district’s other teachers are required to work five days.

That’s what the Mingus Union School Board said July 12 before it voted to offer a contract that offers the pay increase and the “equivalency” of a 185-day schedule.

“I think this is an appropriate resolution,” Mingus Union board member Jim Ledbetter told Phil Tanner, the school’s psychologist. “If it doesn’t work for you, I wish you the best. If it does … I think we’re trying to make some sort of compromise.”

Before the Mingus Union School Board voted, Tanner said he should get the same 9-percent raise the district’s other teachers will receive for fiscal year 2018-2019.

“All the counselors got it. Teachers, certified staff. All but three administrators – and me,” Tanner said while the district’s governing board was in executive session.

Ledbetter said his “firm belief” was that Tanner is “more of a third-party contracted employee” and is “not in the same position as certified staff.”

“If you were truly a certified teacher, you’d have to be here five days,” Ledbetter told Tanner.

Tanner has worked four days each week as the school’s psychologist since what Ledbetter referred to as a “handshake deal” between Tanner and the district’s former superintendent, Paul Tighe.

Tanner no longer special education director

Despite a series of emails back and forth with District Superintendent Penny Hargrove, Tanner is no longer the school’s special education director.

Thursday, Hargrove said that the district was “going in another direction” with the Special Education Department as the board voted to employ two part-time Special Education co-coordinators.

In an email dated May 26, Tanner told Hargrove that he “will not be accepting the extra duty contract” of special education director “that would result in a cut of my wages.”

At the July 12 meeting, Tanner explained that his discussions with Hargrove were a matter of contract negotiation, and that he had “no intention” to walk away from the Special Education Department.

“I wrote on the 26th that I’d be sad to lose this,” Tanner said. I wrote that I wouldn’t accept the terms … I’m perplexed as to why this is happening. I built this program, and now it’s being taken from me.”

One of the school’s two special education co-coordinators would handle the administrative duties, with the other person to handle professional development, Hargrove said.

Hargrove said the decision to not replace Tanner’s extra duty contract with two special education co-coordinators is because Tanner doesn’t have a “building level administrator’s license.”

“I’m more comfortable having a building-level administrator in a supervisory role,” Hargrove said.

