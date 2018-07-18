Sedona Pathways Our Daily Journey: July 18, 2018

When all else fails, do something different and this is the seventh photo I pulled up tonight.

The first ones were of birds in flight, rabbits, cats and aerial shots … all of them did not agree with my mood which seems a little weird tonight. So I took a shot with a bunch of blackbirds in tall reeds and grasses down at Bubbling Ponds and messed with it, thus the caption … even better, I like it.



Some nights, everything I have shot seems pedestrian, mundane and just plain boring and I search through the folders until something hits me and there was a lot of that tonight. Also it was another day of deletions and perhaps that is why nothing looked good as I was in full deletion mode. I managed to reduce my kept photographs for the first six months of 2018 to 62GB and that is good. Think I deleted a total of at least 200GB over the past weeks to get it to this level. Most photographers I know do not do the deletions and save everything for a later day … storage is cheap so in many ways it makes sense, but I can’t do that. The current effort which will run the summer, is to reduce the total portfolio to less than 700GB … currently it is at 1.1TB, so it should be very doable.

You may have seen the video “The Pale Blue Dot” featuring the words of Carl Sagan, and a cosmic perspective that will amaze you. A friend was kind enough to send it to me and I think you will enjoy it too … maybe think is a better word to describe what the intended message is: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GO5FwsblpT8

Time to wrap the day … have a beautiful day on this little blue dot we call home … and smile for the blessings are infinite!

Cheers

Ted

At nightfall…though I know I shall sometime no more

Open my eyes to the light or day, I am one who looks at stars when

Unchained from the work-bench at Nightfall.

They are a sign that I am not ephemeral,

Not you, nor you, whoever you are.

The dawn comes and the dark and the sign sparkling in the brooding night,

Forever and forever.

Max Ehrmann