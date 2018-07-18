Western Light Monsoon Sunset

One thing the monsoon does for us is bring us clouds; glorious, rain-swollen clouds. Aside from the shade and the sprinkles, the clouds also lend themselves to the colors of sunset in a grand way. And our Arizona sunsets are famous for exhibiting colors that might not be seen anywhere else.

Melissa Bowersock is a photographer and multi-genre author with multiple novels and non-fiction titles to her credit. For more information, visit her web page at www.newmoonrising.net.