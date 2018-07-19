Mingus registration begins next week

Mingus Union High School registration begins next week, according to a post on the MUHS Facebook patge.
• Senior registration: MONDAY, July 23rd 8am-4pm
• Junior registration: TUESDAY, July 24th 8am-4pm
• Sophomore registration: WEDNESDAY, July 25th 8am-4pm
• Freshman registration: THURSDAY, July 26th 8am-4pm
• Open registration: FRIDAY, July 27th 8am-4pm
The MUHS counseling staff will be available beginning Thursday, August 2.
