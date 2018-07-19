Mingus registration begins next week

Mingus Union High School registration begins next week, according to a post on the MUHS Facebook patge.

• Senior registration: MONDAY, July 23rd 8am-4pm

• Junior registration: TUESDAY, July 24th 8am-4pm

• Sophomore registration: WEDNESDAY, July 25th 8am-4pm

• Freshman registration: THURSDAY, July 26th 8am-4pm

• Open registration: FRIDAY, July 27th 8am-4pm

The MUHS counseling staff will be available beginning Thursday, August 2.