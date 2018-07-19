Summer camping at Mingus

Photo Gallery Mingus Youth Football Camp On July 16-18, Mingus Union football held its annual youth football camp. VVN/James Kelley

Monday through Wednesday Mingus Union football held its annual youth football camp.

Varsity Marauders coached up the campers.

“I think camp went really well,” said Mingus Union head football coach Robert Ortiz. “The kids stayed busy, our players, I thought, did a good job of teaching them basic skills, it was kind of nice to walk around and see the kids from day one to day three, it looks like they got better and were applying the things that the players were actually teaching the campers.”

