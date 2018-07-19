Two injured in motorcycle accident on Mingus Mountain

One flown to Flagstaff; road open

Emergency personnel assist two motorcycles who were injured in a crash near the Mingus Mountain Recreation Area on Highway 89A late Thursday morning, July 19. Photo by Les Stukenberg.

  • Originally Published: July 19, 2018 1:24 p.m.

    • A man and woman riding on a motorcycle together were injured as they were heading up Mingus Mountain along Highway 89A late Thursday morning, July 19.

    The initial report from police dispatch came in that neither rider was wearing a helmet.

    The man was flown via helicopter to Flagstaff Medical Center and the woman was transported by ambulance to the Verde Valley Medical Center.

    Highway 89A is currently open.

    Comments

