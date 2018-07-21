Cottonwood-Oak Creek 2019 budget gives teachers 12% pay raise

COTTONWOOD – On July 10, the Cottonwood-Oak Creek School Districts governing board voted 5-to-0 to approve its fiscal year 2018-2019 budget.

Based on the district’s new budget, last year’s teachers will receive a 12-percent pay increase this year, which is mostly a result of money Gov. Doug Ducey promised the state’s schools.

The district will also give support staff a 9-percent increase, and will give a 6-percent increase to administration that has not already signed a contract for 2018-2019.