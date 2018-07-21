Letter: Questions and observations about school district consolidation

Editor:
1) Why is the Mingus Union School Board using taxpayer money (which they say they are short of) to sue other taxpayers?
2) Why do we need more than one superintendent? Large corporations and big business function with only one CEO/President who delegates.
3) Students in our education system attend school for 12 years. K through 8 and high school. Many teachers participate in this process. Why shouldn’t they receive equal pay?
4) What does “Help Save Mingus” mean? Mingus High School will remain regardless of the outcome of the vote.
5) Why do school board members call and ask petition signers why they signed?
6) What is everyone afraid of? It hasn’t passed in 30 years. Let the voters have their say.
Mary O. Jewett
Cottonwood
