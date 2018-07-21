Obituary: Billy Sexton Bridge 1948-2018

Billy Sexton Bridge, loving husband, father and grandfather, 70, of Camp Verde, Arizona, passed away July 4, 2018.
He was born in Phoenix, Arizona, on April 3, 1948, and became a permanent resident of Camp Verde in 1962.
Billy is survived by his wife, June Bridge, also of Camp Verde; daughters, Melissa Tousignant of Rimrock, Arizona, and Misty Forrester (Shote) of Marana, Arizona; five grandchildren, Faith, Riley, Ethan, Maggie and Keegan; three brothers, and one sister.
A Vietnam veteran, Billy worked most of his life as a Powder man, along with many different types of jobs. He loved playing his guitar and working with his hands. He loved to draw and enjoyed woodworking.
Billy was a very special type of person. He will be so deeply missed. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 28, 2018, at Bueler Funeral Home in Camp Verde, Arizona. A potluck gathering will be held at the VFW in Camp Verde following the service.
Information provided by survivors.
